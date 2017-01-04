RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Letter: Basil Williams has again misadvised Granger
Dear Editor, Since May 2015, upon the coming to Office of the Granger administration, they have done a very good job making ordinary people not...
Burglar tries to rape young mother while sleeping, but flees when she screamed
A young mother and her three-year-old son are now left traumatized after a lone bandit, armed with a knife, assaulted and robbed them of...
Hassan wins Enmore Cricket Club top award
Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) honoured its top cricketers and contributors to the game of cricket on Monday afternoon for their outstanding achievements...
RICE UNDER ASSAULT
Ignored by APNU /AFC Govt in 2016, Rice farmers face a dreary 2017 - Ramsammy (Following is a commentary written by former Agriculture Minister Dr...
Man who allegedly stabbed wife fifteen times remanded on murder charge
A prison warden attached to the Mazaruni Prison was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on...
Businessman’s daughter appeals judge’s decision in multi-million-dollar estate dispute
Following a High Court decision to probate a Will allegedly made by horse racing enthusiast Yusuf Mongroo bequeathing his multi-million-dollar estate to a cashier...
Mixed views over fuel price increase
Two days after the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) announced an “upward movement” in fuel prices nationwide, motorists on Tuesday shared mixed views on the...
“AG’s claim bizarre, order was granted” – Manickchand on Red House fiasco
People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member and Attorney-at-Law Priya Manickchand has rubbished claims made by Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams that the...
Man who set ex-girlfriend on fire remanded
A man from Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni) was on Tuesday sent back to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts...
Cabinet grants no objection for new $235M EPA building, others
Cabinet at its meeting on Friday, December 30, 2016 granted its ‘no objection’ to multi-million dollar contracts within various Ministries and Government agencies in...