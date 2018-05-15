Haslington labourer found floating was murdered, suspect to be charged

Police are expected to lay charges on one suspect later today as it relates to the alleged murder of a 37-year-old labourer whose body was discovered on May 8, 2018 in the Mahaicony River, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has since been identified as Sean Waldrone of Lot 33 Haslington, ECD.

According to information received, on the day in question, at about 09:15hrs, a 34-year-old labourer of St Francis Mission, Mahaicony River, ECD was in his boat, heading north- up the Mahaicony River, in the vicinity of Strath Campbell Village, when he observed Waldrone’s body floating in the water.

As a result, the man immediately visited the Mahaicony Police Station where a report was made.

INews was told that when police arrived at the scene and examined Waldrone’s body, it was found with a large hole in the centre of his back. He was also clad in only a pair of grey Hanes brief.

“It is uncertain at this point in time what caused the hole,” the investigators said.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased was employed by a 52-year-old Cattle Farmer of Enmore Pasture, ECD.

This online publication was told that on May 4, 2018, it was reported that the employer picked up Waldrone from his home and took him to Mahaicony, to work as a labourer.

On May 5, 2018, Waldrone was seen at a wedding house in Wash Clothes, Mahaicony, clad in only his underwear while imbibing.

The man’s employer then made a report at the Mahaicony Police Station the following day, claiming that Waldrone had gone missing.

The police are investigating Waldrone’s death as murder after the post mortem examination found that he died from trauma sustained to his body and strangulation.