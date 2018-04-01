Harper elected new DCC President

Ex-Guyana/West Indies Roger Harper will function as the new President of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) following Thursday evening’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officer Bearers.

The Windies stalwart who previously held the position of First Vice President (VP) under Patrick Harding leads a practically reshuffled executive. Harding now performs the First VP role while Lawrence Smith continues his stint as Second VP.

Mahindra Jaikaran will function as Secretary and Ullanda Wiltshire as Treasurer while there is a new face in Royston Alkins as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. Veteran spinner Dennis Squires remains Club Captain and Dionne Cush-Barnwell who was a previous Committee Member is the new Indoor Captain replacing Troy Halley who is now one of five Committee Members.

The other four members are Reginald Brotherson, Rudolph Calender, Mark Harper and Paul Wintz. Veteran Journalist Adam Harris returned as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the club.

At the AGM, a motion was passed for the implementation of new packages for Life Members as the club seeks to regain its financial stability. Additionally, it was approved that instead of one year, the life of the Executive Committee will last for two years and the financial year runs from January 1 to December 31 with an annual AGM being held in February.