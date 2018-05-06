Hardik delivers twice at the death to keep Mumbai alive

At the end of a match that fluctuated, Mumbai Indians are still alive in the IPL. They lost their way after a blazing start with the bat, but managed to set a target just north of 180.

At various points during their chase, Kolkata Knight Riders threatened to run away with it, but they kept losing wickets at critical intervals, often to well-directed short balls.

One man made a vital difference on both fronts. Hardik Pandya made an unbeaten 35 off 20 and followed up with four overs full of smart changes of pace to finish with 2 for 19, including an 18th over that went for only six runs. It left Knight Riders needing 37 off 12, and even Dinesh Karthik, who came into this game with a strike rate of 212.50 in chases this season, could not pull it off.

Mumbai Indians 181 for 4 (Suryakumar 59, Lewis 43, Russell 2-12, Narine 2-35) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 168 for 6 (Uthappa 54, Karthik 35*, Hardik 2-19) by 13 runs. (cricinfo.com)