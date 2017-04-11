Happy Acres woman dies in suspected hit and run

A Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital, moments after she was taken there by public-spirited citizens.

Cornelly Grimmond, 22, who was originally from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was reportedly struck down and left on the Happy Acres Public Road.

According to reports, around 23:00h on Sunday, Grimmond, called Nelle of 6 Happy Acres, had just disembarked a minibus and was crossing the Public Road when a speeding car hit her and drove away without rendering assistance.

It was public-spirited citizens who were passing in a car moments later who found the young woman panting for breath, Police said on Monday. Grimmond was taken to the hospital, but subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

According to Police, there were signs of severe impact on her neck, legs and other parts of her body. Police reported too that they found pieces of broken mirror some 70 feet away from where the young woman was found.

Police have not yet arrested anyone for the fatal accident, but investigations are being conducted.