‘Leaning dangerously’

Motorists and pedestrians plying the Mandela Avenue area closer to the Plaza Bridge are doing so at the risk of a dangerously hanging GPL pole that looks like it will fall at any time.

According to persons living in the area, the post next to the hanging GPL pole, fell across the road on Saturday .

They said GPL workers removed the fallen pole from the road and placed it on the parapet. The leaning pole was left unattended and to the mercy of unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians.

Photos below show the leaning GPL pole as captured yesterday by INews photographer Carl Croker