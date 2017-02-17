Home latest news HALTED: High Court halts parking meter contract
Parking meter scandal … as MAPM holds its largest parking meter protest Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards (ag) has issued an order bringing paid parking, penalties and...
SARA Bill provides too much unchecked power to agency- PSC
...says Bill should be amended with the constitutional rights of citizens in mind The Private Sector Commission (PSC) said it hosted a meeting with a...
26 scandals in 21 months of APNU/AFC in power
...why has the SARU taken no action- Jagdeo Below is a statement by the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat...
5 arraigned for murder of Berbice phone card distributor
Five men were earlier today arraigned for the murder of Dianan Jagdeo who was gunned down during a robbery at Adventure, Corentyne Berbice. Relatives of...
MAPM’s 3rd round: Protesters pledge support until Parking Meter project scrapped
Scores of persons showed up for the third time in three weeks, today to support the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) in their peaceful...
Govt has ‘abysmally failed’ with crime fighting – PPP
The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) says that the incumbent Administration has abysmally failed in its crime fighting strategy as, they note that, many Guyanese...
There has been a stay to further de-risking – PM Gaston Browne
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be moving to secure the help of a lobbyist as it continues to advocate against de-risking in the region. The...
Phelps heads for 2020 Olympics – as swimwear salesman
(AFP) Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will take part in the 2020 Games in Tokyo, but as an entrepreneur, selling...
Port Kaituma rape suspect arrested
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force yesterday arrested a twenty-four-year-old male of Port Kaituma, North West District, for rape which occurred on February 08,...
Young mother in custody over discovery of cocaine, cannabis during search at shop
A mother of one whose reputed husband was recently incarcerated for drug possession, was herself this morning arrested in her shop located at Atlantic...