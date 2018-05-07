UPDATE: Two Hadfield Street homes destroyed by fire

Two Hadfield Street, Georgetown homes were on Monday evening destroyed by a fire of unknown origin.

While information at this point remains sketchy, this publication was informed that at least 13 persons are now homeless as a result of the fires.

The Fire Service arrived on the scene and was able to control the blaze which completely destroyed the elevated, wooden one flat home pictured above and another home situated in close proximity.

Divisional officer of operations for the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham told this publication that “two buildings were completely destroyed and two others have been slightly scorched.”

Wickham who could not divulge much information on the fires said that investigations are still ongoing to determine how the fire originated, among other concerns.

He said that based on the information they received so far, no one was harmed.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.