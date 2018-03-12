GWI wants Region 4 NDC’s to take charge of water bills collection

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has offered to partner with the 15 NDC’s through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC Region Four) to receive payment from customers on their behalf.

The proposal discussed, according to a release from GWI, will see customers making payments directly at the various NDC’s offices across region four.

A high level delegation led by its CEO, Dr Van West Charles visited the RDC Head office at Triumph, where they held discussions with the top brass of the NDC’s and with regional officials in what they dubbed as their continued efforts in both improving water supply and quality and also to increase their revenue collection. Present at the meeting was Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert among other key RDC’s officials.

According to Dr Charles, this initiative is one that his company sees as pivotally important in strengthening the revenue collection within the company, adding that its enhances its efficiencies.

He said that with the company encountering several challenges with regards to effective payment of water bills, he sees the proposed collaboration as a step in the right direction.

“This initiative once executed will see both parties mutually benefiting. As a matter of fact it would result in shared revenue so the NDC’s will benefit as they would be paid a commission on the amount they receive,” he told the NDC and RDC officials.

The GWI CEO also committed towards enhancing the delivery of service by his company to residents living on both the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, stressing that with the involvement of the NDC’s, he foresees an excellent partnership. He used the time to also respond to various queries and concerns raised by officials while he and his team also sought to outline some of GWI’s expansive ideas.

According to the GWI CEO “we got to understand too we are trying to have what is called a redundancy in supply so if the supply goes, then we either have another available to serve the population or we have a network that is inter connected that we can bring water from other places to different populations. So we want you to understand the network that is available to you because you need to know as the government within the NDC’s, the city has a government, the nation has a government, the region has a government so you guys are deliberating in the interest of the population so we have to work with you to ensure that the people you serve are well served in the developmental process in the country.”