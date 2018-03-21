GWI signs $3.2M agreement to provide 105 Santa Rosa homes with running water

The Guyana Water Authority Inc (GWI) this afternoon signed a $3.2M agreement with the Santa Rosa Village Council to provide running water to 105 homes at Rincon in Santa Rosa, North West District.

With a population of 553 persons, it is expected that the 105 homes will be outfitted with taps and running water following the completion of the $3.2M project.

At today’s signing, Santa Rosa Toshao Sherwin Abrams said that his community members are overjoyed with the long-overdue initiative, expressing hope that all 11 satellite communities in the district will benefit from potable water.

Region One Chairman Brentnol Ashley said that this project adds to Barima-Waini’s overall upward movement, as he made calls for GWI to implement similar initiatives.

The water authority’s Managing Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles explained that GWI is seeking to garner water from ground water sources as opposed to surface water.

For communities yet to receive running water in taps, he noted that the country must do more to encourage safe environmental practices including water shed management.