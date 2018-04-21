GWI shelterbelt to get US$3.5M rehabilitation

More than sixty years after its first major rehabilitation, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)

will receive another set of rehabilitative works, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles announced.

The US$3.5 million project, funded through a grant from the European Union (EU) and a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), was on Friday signed between the GWI and executing firm Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A.de C.V.

Accodring to a DPI release, the project will see the overhaul of the entire chemical mixing and dosing systems for alum, lime, and chlorine. This is because 60 per cent of the water coming to Georgetown, comes from the Lamaha Canal and the Conservancy. The project will also be looking at the installation of sludge extractors and the better treatment of the surface waters.

The company’s filter system will also be rehabilitated to adequately treat the water. The CEO said the filter system was neglected for a long time.

There will also be an installation of a water quality monitoring system. Currently, Dr Van West-Charles said the water is monitored on an hourly basis across Georgetown, “and that is why we can boast of the water quality of water emanating from the plant.”

The CEO said “water is life” and requires a sound infrastructure. He also disclosed that the distribution network will be looked at during the rehabilitation process.

The Shelterbelt, a major landmark in the city, had its birth way back in the 1920’s, where it provided only surface water to the residents of Georgetown.

Dr Van West-Charles said because of the expansion of the city of Georgetown, the plant requires rehabilitation until a complete overhaul could be done.

“We recognise that there was significant slippage in terms of the quality of water coming from shelter belt,” he said, continuing that that was one of the mandates he was given after taking the helm of the entity was to improve the water quality across the country and particularly within the city.

According to the DPI, the project will be executed by Mexican company Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A.de C.V which has over two decades in the world market.

Representing the company today was Luis Tetzin Dominguez Fabela. He assured GWI and Guyanese to a larger extent that the service will be nothing short of outstanding.

“This is a big opportunity for Hi Pro to match the challenge, to give to the people of Georgetown, better quality of water. We will put all the expertise and knowledge to this task.”

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.