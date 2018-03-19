GWI employee charged with two counts of robbery gets bail

A 20-year-old man, reportedly attached to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), was on Monday charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Randy Bowen of Duncan Street Kitty is accused of robbing two persons while in the company of others in the vicinity of Irving Street, Georgetown.

The court heard that on March 16, at Irving Street, Bowen robbed Jillian Delouse of one cellphone valued $24,000.

It was further alleged that on March 16, at Irving Street, Georgetown, in the company of others, Bowen robbed Royston Beveny of a cellphone worth $21,000.

According to the facts presented by the prosecution, Beveny was waiting on transportation at Irving Street, Georgetown when the suspect approached him and demanded his cellphone.

A report was subsequently made at the kitty police station and the suspect was apprehended. A search was reportedly conducted on him and the said phone was allegedly found.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Judy Latchman in the sum of $200,000 and the matter was adjourned until April 9.