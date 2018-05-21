Guyoil confirms $56M missing, says no one fired

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) on Monday refuted claims indicating that the Finance manager of the entity has been fired regarding missing funds.

However, in the press statement, the company confirmed that an investigation has been launched within the company regarding the misappropriation of monies.

“The Company recently transferred funds to a supplier who claimed that they had not received the funds. As such, an investigation has been launched and is ongoing,” Guyoil said.

Additionally, INews was told that the Finance Manager, Uma Daniels has been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

This online publication had recently reported that oil company had allegedly sent its Finance Manager packing over the purported disappearance of more than $56M.

A source had informed this online publication on Friday that an internal investigation had commenced and the woman was asked to leave with immediate effect.

When this online publication contacted the company for comments and confirmation, it was given the royal run-around but after several attempts, the receptionist related that the “person who is supposed to speak to you says ‘no comment.’”

Upon inquiring further the name of the person who is authorised to speak on the matter, the Guyoil representative abruptly ended the call.