Guyoil announces reduction in Gas prices

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (Guyoil) has announced a reduction in prices for Gasoline, Gasoil (LSD) and Kerosene with effect from March 9, 2018.

Gasoline has been reduced by $2.00 per litre, Gasoil (LSD) has been reduced by $10.00 per litre and Kerosene $4.00 per litre.

According to Guyoil in a release, these price reductions were possible due to declining acquisition costs.

Guyoil in its release said it is always cognisant of its role in the Guyana economy, which it said is ensuring that quality petroleum products are provided at excellent prices.

“Our vast network of Dealer Service Stations will continue to ensure that our quality products are made available to you our valued customers along the entire coastland to all the way in Lethem” said the company.