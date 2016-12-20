Guyanese woman arrested at NMIA with drugs

A 23-year-old Guyanese woman was last Thursday arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) after a quantity of ganja was reportedly found in her luggage.

According to a report published in the Jamaica Observer, the police last evening reported that Michelle Ann Bamfield otherwise called Blacka, of Georgetown, Guyana arrived at the NMIA about 4:30 pm and attempted to board a flight.

While conducting security checks, her suitcase was searched and a false compartment containing ganja weighing approximately eight pounds was found, the police said. The drug has an estimated street value of J$32,000.

Bamfield, who was charged with Breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act, is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.