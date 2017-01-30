Guyanese to benefit from launching of VAT and Excise Tax Handbook from Ram and McRae

Accountancy firm Ram and McRae, will, this afternoon at 5:00hrs, be launching their second edition of its Value- Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax Handbook.

Inews was told that the twelve-chapter handbook contains updated information relating to the VAT Act and the Excise Tax Act, which would be of use to persons desirous of supplanting their knowledge base within the particular field of law.

Moreover, the Handbook has been outfitted with illustrations and new features aimed at making knowledge acquisition of the subject matter user friendly.

The outlined illustrations have been reported to include, but are not limited to, differentiations between zero-rated, standard-rated and exempt supplies; calculating VAT where the registered business engages in both taxable and exempt supplies; Mixed Supplies; VAT-inclusive pricing; Tax Invoice; setting up and maintaining the VAT account; the VAT Return; specimen Notice of Appeal; the Objections and Appeals Process; the Application for Refund form; among others.

The Handbook has reportedly received glowing reviews from eminent personalities that have been able to peruse it before its scheduled launch this evening.

The book will be launched at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street at a reported price of $30,000 per copy.