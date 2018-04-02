Guyanese sailor crushed to death in T&T

0
17

A Guyanese sailor was crushed to death on Sunday while loading a vessel at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) port in Claxton Bay.

This is according to an article from the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Guardian, which identified the Guyanese man as Doodnauth Nateram, 44, of La Parfaite Harmonie.

According to the T&T Guardian, Nateram died at the San Fernando General Hospital around 3:40 am from internal injuries.

Nateram, who was employed with the ANS Shipping Company, had come aboard the general cargo vessel, Hein, for a shipment of cement.

“Police said around 2.40 am, excavator operator Ravi Mahadeo Persad, 46, of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, was loading cement while Nateram stood along a railing aboard the vessel. While Persad was turning the excavator, however, Materam was accidentally pinned to the railing” said the T&T Guardian.

The Trinidadian police responded to the incident and Nateram was taken to the hospital by a TCL ambulance, where despite efforts to resuscitate him he died.

His body was taken to the hospital mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow.

According to T&T Guardian, the police are continuing their inquiries into the death, which has been so far classified as an accident.

Moreover, it was outlined that TCL was also investigating the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY