Guyanese sailor crushed to death in T&T

A Guyanese sailor was crushed to death on Sunday while loading a vessel at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) port in Claxton Bay.

This is according to an article from the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Guardian, which identified the Guyanese man as Doodnauth Nateram, 44, of La Parfaite Harmonie.

According to the T&T Guardian, Nateram died at the San Fernando General Hospital around 3:40 am from internal injuries.

Nateram, who was employed with the ANS Shipping Company, had come aboard the general cargo vessel, Hein, for a shipment of cement.

“Police said around 2.40 am, excavator operator Ravi Mahadeo Persad, 46, of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, was loading cement while Nateram stood along a railing aboard the vessel. While Persad was turning the excavator, however, Materam was accidentally pinned to the railing” said the T&T Guardian.

The Trinidadian police responded to the incident and Nateram was taken to the hospital by a TCL ambulance, where despite efforts to resuscitate him he died.

His body was taken to the hospital mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow.

According to T&T Guardian, the police are continuing their inquiries into the death, which has been so far classified as an accident.

Moreover, it was outlined that TCL was also investigating the incident.