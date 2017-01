A Guyanese national is reported to have been shot this afternoon near the Castries Market, during a row with a known individual, according to the St Lucia Times.

The row is reported to have been over a dog.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Victoria Hospital via private means.

The victim was in one of the huts near the market when his assailant entered and discharged a firearm.

The incident is reported to have occurred at about 12:30 pm.