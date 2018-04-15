Guyanese nail technician stabbed to death by husband in Barbados

A Guyanese woman is now dead after she was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, 36 year old Onica King was stabbed at around 14:45hrs and succumbed reportedly in front of her three children.

The Barbados Nation reported that the nail technician was at her job when an argument broke out between her and her husband when the man stabbed her after which he fled the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred at Swan Street, Bridgetown and Police are currently hunting the murder suspect.