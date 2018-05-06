Guyanese man dies after car crashes at JFK Airport

A Guyanese who worked as a security officer at the JFK International Airport was in the wee hours of Sunday morning killed after the car he was driving flipped several times and then burst into flames.

The dead man has been identified as Dayanand Shamsundar also called ‘Nan formerly of Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The contractor attached to the Allied Universal Security Service was reportedly driving near the intersection of Lefferts Boulevard and Pan-Am Road in Queens when his SUV careened through a fence and into several parked cars in John F. Kennedy International Airport’s parking lot.

The New York Post reported that the vehicle flipped as it struck the other cars and ultimately landed in another section where it went up in flames.

Shamsundar was reportedly pulled from the burning vehicle and taken to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he subsequently died.

It is not clear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle but it was suggested that he might have suffered a cardiac arrest while driving to work. A post mortem will ascertain the cause of death.

Shamsundar reported left Guyana several years ago with his family to take up residency in the United States of America.