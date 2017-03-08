Guyanese cricket hero Shivnarine Chanderpaul honoured by UWI

Veteran Guyanese cricketer and former captain of the West Indies Cricket team, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was honoured by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) during an international friendly 50-overs match on Saturday 25 February 2016.

The UWI Vice-Chancellor’s XI Cricket Match, a ‘warm-up’ preceding England’s tour of the West Indies for a three-match ODI series was held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts. It ended in an amicable defeat for The UWI team despite a century scored by Captain Chadwick Walton.

During the half-time break, a brief ceremony was held to recognise Chanderpaul’s outstanding contribution to cricket during his 22-year international career. He ended on 11,867 test runs, a few runs shy of the 12,000 by Trinidad and Tobago’s Brian Lara and is recorded in the history books as one of the greatest players in West Indies Cricket. A citation read at the ceremony lauded some of his major achievements, including:

Being one of only three batsmen to have scored seven consecutive test match fifties — the other two being West Indian, Everton Weekes and South African, Andy Flower.

Holding the record of facing the most balls without being dismissed; he faced 1,051 balls against India in 2002 over four innings.

Batting for 1,513 minutes (in excess of 25 hours); a world record well clear of South Africa’s Jacque Kallis’ 1,246 minutes.

Scoring 558 runs at 111.60 in 2007 and 909 at 101 in 2008. Other than Australian, Sir Don Bradman he is the only other batsman to have scored over 500 runs at a 100-plus average in consecutive years.

Scoring 2,528 runs at 64.82 batting at number six: averaging the most for anyone with over 2,000 runs at that position — way clear of West Indian Garry Sobers’ 53.34. Scoring the sixth-fastest test hundred —in only 69 balls — against Australia at Bourda in 2002-03.Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who played in the match as a member of the Vice-Chancellor’s XI team, accepted a special tribute and commemorative plaque on his behalf.

Giving brief remarks, the younger Chanderpaul stated, “On behalf of my father Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and our family, I would like to thank UWI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and the University for recognising the contribution of my father to West Indies cricket. Unfortunately he is unable to be here to receive this prestigious award, but I can share with you that he is humbled and truly honored to be one of the recipients in a long line of great cricketers who have received this award in the past. My father is passionate about West Indies cricket and wishes, like all of us, to see it rise again. I believe he still has an important role to play in mentoring and bringing younger players through, including myself. Thank you again Vice-Chancellor for this honour.”

Among the match’s special guests were Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, who participated in the presentation ceremony honouring Chanderpaul; and President of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Mr. Dave Cameron. (St. Lucia Times)