Guyanese busted at JFK with US$67,000 worth of cocaine in shoes
A Guyanese man was arrested after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered cocaine valued US$67,000 hidden in footwear, at the John F...
Jagdeo rejects Granger’s sympathies, blames Central Govt for ordeal
Parking meter burden Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has called out the Government for failing to nip the...
Private criminal charges to be filed against corrupt APNU/AFC ministers
- Jagdeo warns Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo earlier today stated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) intends to file private charges against Ministers...
CARICOM heads to be briefed on CSME review
The CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), crime and security and correspondent banking are among the issues to be discussed at CARICOM’s 28th Intercessional Heads...
Local millers paying premium price for aromatic rice
At least two rice millers in Region Five are offering premium price to farmers for the high-yielding aromatic rice variety. Extension Manager of the Guyana...
Jagdeo says reduction of parking meter fees not adequate
maintains call for a scrapping of the controversial, corrupt project In light of the announcement today by the Mayor and Town Clerk that the...
Jagdeo gives incumbent APNU/AFC grade ‘F’ for failing investments, economy, crime
In light of the A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) celebrating their second anniversary as a coalition tomorrow, the Opposition Leader...
LETTER: GRANGER – Rewrites Grading System
I am flabbergasted that the President give himself and the government a Grade A and at the same time his Minister of Finance, defends...
World Bank appoints new Country Director for the Caribbean
Tahseen Sayed Khan is the new Country Director for Caribbean countries. She will be responsible for maintaining a solid partnership with the countries to address their...
Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan “with immediate effect”
(CNN) The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan's capital issued an order Monday that banned the celebration of Valentine's Day across the country 'with immediate...