Guyana’s Troy Doris strikes gold in triple jump

Guyana’s Troy Doris has continued to show himself a contender at the highest level after his season’s best triple jump mark brought him gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games inside Carrara Stadium on Saturday.

Doris had just three of six legal jumps, the first, 16.67 metres, which would not have given him a medal, before a leap of 16.88 brought the ultimate hardware.

His third jump of 16.26 was inconsequential, as Dominica’s Yordanys Duranona Garcia’s first jump of 16.86, was to be the farthest he would extend in the pit to come up with a silver medal.

Cameroon’s Marcel Mayack II earned the bronze medal with his personal best leap of 16.46 metres.

Jamaica’s Clive Pullen was seventh with a best mark of 16.25. Pullen had trouble getting his runs right, missing his first two jumps before registering 16.16 and 16.20. He would again foul a jump before reaching his best mark on his last jump.

The other two Caribbean finalists, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Jumonne Exeter, 15.92, and the Bahamas’ latario Collie, 15.90, were 10th and 11th respectively. (SportsMax)