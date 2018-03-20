Guyana’s Ramdhani, Mangra to attend training camp in Guatemala

Two of Guyana’s top badminton players; Priyanna Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra, will be attending a High Tech Badminton Training Camp “Road To Barranquilla” in Ciudad de Guatemala from March 21 to April 22, 2018.

The Camp organized by the Panam Sports & Badminton Panam Confederation and endorsed by the Guyana Olympic Association will see World Ranked Players from the Panam Region taking part.

The Guyanese players were chosen because of the excellent performances in the past of Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani; they are in the world rankings in the Badminton World Federation listing.

Narayan is scheduled to be at the Commonwealth Games in Australia 2018 therefore Guyana’s number 2 ranked player Jonathan Mangra was selected in his place.

It is expected that the camp will benefit the Guyanese players as it will give them more ranking points and a place in the CAC Games scheduled to take place in Colombia from July 19 to August 3.