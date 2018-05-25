Home latest news Guyana’s Natricia Hooper named NJCCA Regional Field Athlete-of-the-Year
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Soesdyke woman confesses to killing reputed husband
A 28-year-old woman has confessed to killing the father of her three children following an altercation with him on Mother’s Day at their Soesdyke,...
Happening Now: Scenes from 52nd Independence Flag Raising Ceremony
H.E. David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger arrive at Durban Park for the 52nd Independence...
Regional leaders congratulate new Barbados PM
(CMC) — Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders were Friday extending congratulations to Mia Amor Mottley, the first woman to be elected prime minister of Barbados. Grenada's...
ECD man jailed for possessing cocaine smoking utensil
A 30-year-old fisherman was today (Friday) jailed for one year after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being charged for having a...
Guyana’s Natricia Hooper named NJCCA Regional Field Athlete-of-the-Year
Guyanese jumper Natricia Hooper has on Wednesday been named the New Jersey Child Care Association’s (NJCCA’s) Division One Atlantic Region Female Field Athlete-of-the-Year by...
Steven Smith named as marquee player for Canada T20 tournament
Suspended former Australia captain Steven Smith has been named as one of ten marquee players for the proposed Global T20 Canada league set to...
Suriname investigates ‘ISIS terror threat’ posted on social media
(CMC) — Suriname has launched an investigation into a possible security situation after several threats were made to carry out mass killings at schools...
73-yr-old cyclist perishes in Berbice accident
Police say they are investigating an accident which occurred on the Washington Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the...
Cops probing alleged stabbing death of ECD housewife; husband hospitalised after consuming carbon tablets
Police say they are investigating the murder of Deorani ‘Priya’ Dyal, 20, of 123 Hope Low Land, ECD, which occurred about 09:30hrs today (Friday),...
Mottley sworn in as Barbados PM
(CMC) — Less than 24 hours after she led her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to victory in the May 24 general election, Mia Amor...