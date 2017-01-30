RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Guyana moving to reduce stigma attached to Leprosy
Guyana yesterday joined the rest of the world in observing World Leprosy Day. To raise awareness, a talk to formally launch a month of...
‘EXPOSED’: Deputy Solicitor General details professional ‘abuse’ from AG
Local News INEWS -
…AG responds by saying Kissoon is attempting to cloud facts Deputy Solicitor General Prithima Kissoon has accused the Attorney General Basil Williams, SC, of...
McKinnon hits target in P&P Insurance practical shoot
The 2017 season for the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) got underway with the practical pistol match last Saturday January 21 at the Guyana...
Hetmyer fined for slamming bat into pitch following his dismissal
- dubbed a breach of WICB Code of Conduct The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has advised that Shimron Hetmyer be fined for a breach of the Code...
Guyana’s foreign exchange earnings unaffected by GuySuCo scale-down – Jordan
Finance Minister Winston Jordan does not believe the country’s foreign exchange earnings will be affected by the ongoing scale-back in the operations of Guyana...
PM contradicts President’s position on nominations for GECOM chairmanship
… as Nagamootoo says list not limited to Judges only Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has pronounced that the list of nominees for a new Chairman...
Six killed in Canada mosque shooting
(BBC): Six people have been killed and another eight wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, police say. Shots were fired...
World leaders react to Trump’s travel ban
(CNN) World leaders and prominent figures have blasted US President Donald Trump's temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the...
Trump stands firm over refugee ban
Trump border ban: White House stands firm over crackdown on refugees (BBC) The Trump administration is standing firm over its ban on refugees from seven...
Ali lauds Jagdeo’s leadership, direction in taking PPP forward
- says party follows a Pro-Poor approach to growth, development At the opening of the PPP’s 31st Congress, last December, where he was latter...