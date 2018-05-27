Guyana’s first Carnival experience dubbed a success

Thousands of Guyanese from all corners of the country and as well as a large amount of tourists, on Saturday braved the weather and took to the streets of Georgetown to get a glimpse of the beautiful and utterly decked-out men and women in their brightly coloured costumes gyrated to celebrate the country’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

Guyana Carnival kicked off May 18 and will culminate today. During the hosting of the event, several mega concerts were held featuring some of the best in the business. These include Kes, Machel Montano and Destra preformed throughout the week at the different events which were held in popular areas across Georgetown.

Additionally, those who preferred a laid back atmosphere were treated to a steelband jamboree and the Miss Guyana World Pageant. The carnival committee is hoping that this is a venture that they can continue in the coming years to indulge all carnival chasers with the best Guyanese experience.