Guyana welcomes UN SG’s decision to refer border controversy to ICJ- Greenidge

Guyana welcomes the decision of the Secretary-General (SG) of the United Nations (UN) to refer the controversy between Guyana and Venezuela to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This is according to Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge, who in a released statement said that “Guyana has always held the view that the ICJ is the appropriate forum for the peaceful and definitive settlement of the controversy, and is pleased that that view has prevailed under the process developed by both Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and Secretary General Antonio Guterres.”

Moreover, he posited that Guyana “will not allow factors extraneous to the controversy to influence its referral to the Court, but it will continue the advancement of peaceful relations with Venezuela whose people are the brothers and sisters of Guyanese. In this context, Guyana acknowledges the Secretary-General’s suggestions for the immediate future.”

“That Guyana has stood firm against Venezuela’s attempt to re-open a territorial boundary settled and recognised for half a century before its independence, and done so despite the manifest unequal strengths between the two countries, is to our national credit. Guyana, as one of the world’s small developing countries, is pleased that its reliance on the rule of law internationally has been the underpinning of its national sovereignty” said Greendige.