Guyana the latest signatory to CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty

Guyana is one of the three signatories to ratify the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty signed by member states at the 38th Regular Meeting of Heads of States in July 2017 in Grenada.

This is according to State Minister, Joseph Harmon who made the disclosure during yesterday’s post-Cabinet press conference.

The Minister explained that the objective of the Treaty is to establish within the Caribbean Community a system of arrest and surrender of requested persons in the pursuit of criminal prosecutions, DPI reported.

This is for applicable offences or executing custodial sentences where persons have fled from justice after being convicted or sentenced in another jurisdiction.

The Treaty required three signatures to bring it into force and as such Barbados and The Bahamas were named as the other two signatories.

The CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty simplifies the procedure of returning fugitives to the country where charges have been laid.

In addition, it also removes the complexity, costs and potential for delay in the extradition procedures between and among some member states, creating a more efficient system.