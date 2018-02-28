Guyana signs CARICOM revised CXC, new Multilateral Air Services agreements

On February 27, 2018, during the Twenty-Ninth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of

Heads of Government of CARICOM held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Guyana signed the Caribbean

Community (CARICOM) Revised Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Examinations Council

(CXC) and the new Multilateral Air Services Agreement.

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which outlined that the Revised Agreement seeks to update the legal structure of the CXC and contains provisions

on associate membership, the security of examinations, privileges and immunities and dispute settlement, among others.

The statement also noted that the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA) intends to serve as a mechanism to maximise the economic and social benefits arising from aviation activities for CARICOM Air Carriers consistent with the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The Agreement amends the original MASA which was opened for signature in 1996.