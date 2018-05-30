Guyana set to host first Business-to-Business Trade Exhibition in Sept.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin with event sponsors at the launch of Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition.

Guyana is set to host its first Business-to-Business Trade Exhibition that is aimed as  creating a platform for local export-ready businesses, to engage and network with international buyers and investors.

The event slated for September 19-22, 2018, was launched today (Wednesday) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Attendees at the launch

Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) sees collaboration among the Ministry of Business, the Private Sector Associations in Guyana and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

