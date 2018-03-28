Guyana-Russian Federation to strengthen bilateral ties

…as President accredits new Ambassador

President David Granger said that Guyana welcomes Russian investment in the economy and looks forward to concluding a bilateral investment treaty between the two States.

Speaking at the accreditation of Alexander Kurmaz as the new Russian Federation Ambassador, the President on Wednesday said that “Guyana and Russia have enjoyed cordial relations and engaged in continuing collaboration in the fields of culture, education, economics, investment, politics, security and science.”

Additionally, Guyana has benefitted from Russian support for debt relief and disaster relief.

President Granger also pointed out that the two countries have supported each other’s interests and successfully collaborated at the multilateral level. “The Treaty on Basic Relations between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the Russian Federation and the Agreement between the Republic of Guyana and the Russian Federation for the waiver of visa requirements has enhanced our bilateral relations,” the Head of State added.

The President also informed the new Ambassador of Guyana’s ‘green’ development agenda and he reminded that the effects of climate change emphasise the need for increased bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the protection of the environment.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kurmaz, in his remarks, said that Guyana and Russia share similar positions on most international issues. “These similarities [are] yet another source that may contribute to the deepening of Russian-Guyanese interaction on matter relating to the global agenda… During my tenure I am willing to deploy every effort in order to have progressive development and fruitful bonds between the Russian Federation and the Cooperate Republic of Guyana,” he said.

Guyana and the Russian Federation established formal diplomatic ties on December 17, 1970.