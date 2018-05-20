Guyana Police Force adds 150 new ranks

Some 150 new constables were added to the Guyana Police Force after successfully completing a rigorous six months of training, at the Felix Austin Police College, which began on November 20, 2017.

The graduation ceremony or “Passing Out” parade was held in the Tactical Services Unit Square, Eve Leary, Georgetown on Friday, May 18.

The new ranks, from courses ‘367’, ‘368’, ‘369’, 36 ‘B’ (one & two) and 14 ‘G’, were congratulated for their discipline and zeal and encouraged to perform their services in accordance with their ‘high calibre’ training.

Senior Superintendent, F. Karimbaksh, noted that over 100 civilians from different backgrounds entered the course and were transformed into Law Enforcement Officers.

The graduating recruits were given domestic violence training along with other skills that encompassed the various areas of work they will be involved in.

These include practices and procedures of physical training, self-defence and martial arts, first aid, stress and anger management, communication skills, operational readiness, English Language, and human rights.

The ranks were also taught about traffic, crime, information technology and other essential aspects of policing. “These skills will help them in building their capacity… [these skills will] fully equip them for a life of service to our country.” Karimbaksh noted.

The Senior Superintendent further charged the ranks to be outstanding and to demonstrate great integrity in the execution of their duties.

The ranks were also thanked for their service and sacrifice. Trophies were presented to the ‘best student’ and ‘runner-up’ of each course as well as the best English student, and most improved students.

An impressive drilling display also featured during the ceremony.

This year’s training theme was “Forging ahead with professionalism and intelligence-led policing in collaboration with stakeholders.”