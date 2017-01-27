Guyana NRA on target for Commonwealth Games 2018

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has thrown their support behind the Guyana National Rifle Association (Guyana NRA) as they continue to prepare for the 2018 Commonwealth Games slated for the Gold Coast, Australia.

President of the GOA K.A Juman Yassin yesterday presented a cheque worth $1.5m to the GuyanaNRA Captain Mahendra Persaud at a simple ceremony held at the GOA office in High Street, Georgetown.

GOA President K A Juman Yassin gleefully hands over the cheque to Mahendra Persaud in the presence of members of the GOA and GNRA at Olympic House

Yassin in remarks stated that the donation was made through the Commonwealth Games Federation to help the GNRA with their preparations for the Commonwealth Games next year.

“The GNRA has been doing exceedingly well and with this we hope to see them on the podium,” he said. He indicated that another donation will be made shortly.

He made special mention of Mahendra Persaud and Lennox Brathwaite for their performances over the years, adding that the executive of the GNRA has been working very hard to make the nation proud and he hopes to see the results in Australia.

Persaud expressed gratitude to the GOA and said their input will assist them with their training for the Commonwealth Shooting Federation Championships which is a pre-run to the Commonwealth Games set for the said venue. He said that the assistance will help them to get acclimatized to the conditions as compared to previous championships.

Persaud noted that this will be the first time any Guyana team will be present at the championships and they hope to medal. “Our shooters have always held their own but we have been a little off in terms of medals and hopefully with this assistance we can land a spot on the podium,” he posited. (Guyana Times Sports)

