Guyana now equipped to produce issuance metal prosthesis, orthotics

Staff at the National Orthotic and Prosthetic Appliance Workshop at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre have benefited from a one-week training session conducted by the California based company Prosthetika.

Prosthetika is a non-profit organisation that provides prosthetic, orthotic, and rehabilitation training and assistance in areas where such services are lacking.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, a team comprising Jon Batzdorff, Director of Prosthetika along with London-based, David Nicholas, Ian Carrick of RSF International Incorporated of Canada and England-based Laura Burgess, Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist were in Guyana from April 9-13.

Senior Technician of the National Orthotic and Prosthetic Appliance Workshop, Collin Charles, said that the team assisted with “manufacturing and demonstrating how to construct a different type of design socket.”

Charles explained that the new socket differs vastly from that which the workshop currently produces, which is the quadrilateral socket.

The workshop which produces roughly over 100 prosthesis and orthosis limbs now have staff who are trained to produce the issuance metal container socket.

This socket is said to be the world’s most adjustable socket. Its adjustability lies at the fingertips, with advanced pressure distribution. It is made from state-of-the-art fabrics with a superior design customised to suit the client.

During the visit by the Prosthetika team, five persons benefitted from the new limbs. Two received above the knee prosthesis and two others required ankle foot orthosis (AFO).

Melroy Pyle, a 37-year-old who lost his lower arms in a dreadful accident received the elbow prosthesis. All patients to date are overjoyed with their new limbs and have begun the journey to regain their mobility.