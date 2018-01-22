Guyana Jaguars rip apart T&T Red Force to end unbeaten

Newly crowned WPCL Regional 4-Day champions Guyana Jaguars realized their ambitions of going undefeated for the season following a crushing innings and 81 run win over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Province Stadium on Sunday.

A merciless first innings display had already seen the Guyana based team hammer 540-9 declared in response to T&T’s paltry 135 run opening stand.

Resuming the day on 92 and with his team at 282-8 and well truly behind the eight ball, Jason Mohammed did his best to stave off its inevitable demise after ending with 100 unbeaten. In the end, however, he predictably ran out of partners. Lower order batsman Anderson Phillips lasted a mere eight balls before being bowled by Kemo Paul for 11 and with that, the Red Force innings came crashing to an end at 324 all out.

The wicket was the third for Paul, who shared a three-wicket haul with spinner Veerasammy Permaul. Gudakesh Motie was also among the wickets after ending 2 for 73, while Shefane Rutherford also managed a two-wicket haul after claiming figures of 2 for 21. The result saw the Guyana Jaguars top the table with 145.2 points, well clear of second place Barbados who were second on 94.7. The T&T Red Force finished in last place on 80 points. (Sportsmax)