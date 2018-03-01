Guyana, Haiti sign agreement to deepen collaboration in areas of tourism, agriculture

The Governments of Guyana and Haiti have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in areas of tourism, agriculture and other economic and social sectors.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, The agreement was signed by Second Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge and his Haitian counterpart, Mr Antonio Rodrigues.

The MOU provides a framework for the deepening of collaboration between Guyana and Haiti in the areas of tourism, agriculture, water management, forestry, food security and other sectors facilitating the economic and social development of the two countries.

A Joint Commission will be established to implement the agreement and give further impetus to the bilateral relationship.

The first meeting of the Commission is expected to take place within six months of the entry into force of the Agreement and thereafter, the Commission is expected to meet annually, or as otherwise agreed, the statement added.