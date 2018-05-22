Guyana Goldfields Manager stabbed to death in apartment, suspect in custody

A Canadian citizen identified as Neil Whyte, a Supply Chain Manager at Guyana Goldfields Inc. was found in an apartment on Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown with several stab wounds to his upper body.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 22:22h and 23:45h on Monday.

This publication was informed that at the time of his discovery, Whyte was naked with his hands bound to the front and stab wounds were seen to his neck and other parts of his body.

His laptop, cash, gold and other personal valuables are reportedly missing.

Prior to the discovery, the security guard for the apartment told investigators that Whyte picked up and escorted a colleague into the apartment. The guard identified the colleague as Arif Alli.

The security guard said as Alli was exiting the building, he told him that he was going to collect something with a haversack.

However, the suspect reportedly walked to the junction of Thomas and Middle Street, where he joined a car that drove away.

The guard knowing that it is the protocol of the company that the visitor of a guest be checked out of the building by the guest, went up to the victim’s room and saw him lying lifeless in a pool of blood on the bed.

He informed his superiors, who later informed the police.

Whyte’s body was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

This publication understands that the now dead man was expected to travel to Canada with his parents on Thursday.

INews was also informed that the suspect, Alli has been arrested.