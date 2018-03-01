Guyana Deaf Mission Director trailed from bank to office, robbed

A 67-year-old representative of the Guyana Deaf Mission was on Wednesday evening robbed by a lone gunman who is suspected to have trailed him from a bank to his office on Vlissengen Road, Kitty, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Lawrence Clarke, the Director of the Guyana Deaf Mission had just withdrawn a sum of cash from a city bank and arrived at his office.

However, approximately 10 minutes after arriving, Clarke said he responded to a knock at his door and upon opening it, a man, armed with a gun, pushed his way into the office.

The bandit allegedly demanded that Clarke turn over his cash. However, before he could comply, the bandit picked up a haversack which was laying nearby and fled the scene.

Outside, the victim said he observed that a man on a motorcycle was waiting for the gunman. The duo then drove south along Vlissengen road.

Clarke reportedly lost over $35,000 in cash and other valuables.

An investigation has been launched.