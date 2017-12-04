‘Guyana Carnival’ 2018 launched

After weeks of tantalising previews of what is in store for the local entertainment and tourism industry come next year, the anticipation came to an end on Saturday evening as Guyana Carnival was officially launched.

Mirroring the festivities of traditional Carnival in the Caribbean, the parking lot of the Guyana Marriott Hotel was abuzz with a grand explosion of rhythms and colours, as models took to the stage, one after the other, to showcase an exquisite line-up of costumes that will be on display in the streets come May 2018, as part of the Independence event.

According to the organisers, this exciting idea was birthed during Guyana’s 50th Independence celebration when the country recorded thousands of visitors.

This was as the then Tourism Minister Cathy Hughes called for Guyanese to cash in on national events as a time for promoting the country through extravagant celebrations.

Using this as their catalyst, the organisers saw it fit to formulate a grand event to satisfy the demand of the masses.

Carnival is a well-known cultural phenomenon celebrated in several countries and is known for elaborate costumes, festivities, entertainment and frolic.

Guyana Carnival is expected to be no different as it promises an energetic and dynamic showcase of culture and entertainment which will see revellers in flamboyant costumes gyrating through the streets to the sounds of sweet Soca music, booming through the speakers of various music systems.

Adding to that, Guyana Carnival 2018, which is themed “Genesis”, will target partyholics in the Diaspora and around the world, providing them with world-class events such as all-inclusive parties, concerts, boat rides, day tours and a grand costume day parade through the streets of Georgetown. This first of its kind experience to Guyana is slated for May 18 to 27, 2018.

With all that in store, this days-long event is expected to ultimately provide a major economic boost to several industries, as from taxi drivers to hairdressers, clothing stores to hotels and airlines to restaurants are all expected to see an increase in business. It will also bring about much-needed exposure for local talent, such as musicians and DJs.

Given their mission, the organisers have put together all-inclusive packages for those travelling home or visiting Guyana to be a part of the experience which will include hotel accommodation, event tickets, costume, food, drinks and day tours to the country’s most fascinating tourist sites.

Individuals and companies now have the opportunity to register to be a part of this experience as masqueraders in Guyana Carnival 2018. Revellers will enjoy the benefits of an all-inclusive, international standard road experience. Registered patrons will receive a costume, goodie bag, lunch, snacks, free premium drinks, and security all day while masquerading through the streets to some of the most versatile and renowned DJs.

Responding to public enquiries as to what will be the difference between this newly-introduced event and the annual local Mashramani festivities, the organisers said, “Guyana Carnival is basically a “big private party” for adult revellers to enjoy events and then one-day carefree masquerading. We do not intend to cast a shadow or forget about our auspicious cultural festival in Guyana, we aim to expand tourism and show Guyana’s beauty, uniqueness and unity through our private international event.”