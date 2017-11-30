Guyana building public service capacity to combat TIP, refugee protection

Guyana will be represented at the second participatory meeting on the framework of the Interpol project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean.

The meeting, which will be held in Kingston, Jamaica on December 12, will continue the work of providing a framework of coordinated approaches to combatting human trafficking in the Caribbean.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon noted that a representative of the Guyana Police Force will be attending the meeting. Guyana has been making improvements in its efforts to address trafficking in persons and keep its Tier One ranking on the US State Department’s Trafficking in Person Report.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Ministry of Citizenship will also be attending the second meeting of the Caribbean Migration Consultation on Refugee Protection in Nassau, Bahamas from December 4-6. The meeting which is a collaboration between the government of Bahamas and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee and the International Organisation for Migration (IMO).

The meeting provides a regional platform to discuss the common challenges and promote consistent approaches to mixed migration, vulnerable migrates, refugees and stateless people. The meeting will also address the development of national asylum systems and the management of registration of mixed migration.

Additionally, the Guyana Post Office is seeking to improve its postal services with the participation in the New Postal Quality of Service Rules and Regulations Regional Workshop which will be held in Barbados from December 4-7.

The workshop will address the new rules and approaches to quality of services billing and terminal dues, remuneration. It will also enable designated operators to acquire an understanding of the operational and accounting requirements relating to the format and separation of mail. The Director of Financial Services and the International Affairs and Quality Officer of GPO will attend the workshop. (DPI)