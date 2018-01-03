Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones says Guyana is on course to be one of the host countries of the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in November, in the Caribbean.

He made this statement after Guyana submitted a bid to have the event held at the National Stadium. It is currently awaiting a response as to whether the bid was successful.

“I rather suspect because of the fact that the stadium is owned by government and because the stadium has no branding on it, this puts Guyana in a position where we can very likely be one of the four to host the women’s international world cup,” Jones said.

The Sport Director noted that there are some prerequisites necessary for hosting the T20 games, which include the stadium having a replay screen among other things. While provisions for such were proposed in the 2018 national budget, Jones highlighted that not everything was approved.

“We are still engaging the Ministry of Finance with a view of reprioritising some of those requests from the budget that would have been made by the various facilities. Those discourse are still ongoing and we are confident we will see the allocations being made available,” Jones stated.

West Indies, South Africa, England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the games which begin on November 3 to 24, 2018. The West Indies women’s team won the last women’s T20 world cup after defeating Australia.