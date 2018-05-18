Gunmen raid mining camp …escape with raw gold, gun

Four armed men carried out a daring robbery on a mining camp at Baboon Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven escaping with a quantity of raw gold and other valuables including a licensed shot gun.

Based on reports received, the bandits were armed with rifles and shotguns and were clad in dark cloured clothing. The men also spoke a foreign language.

Initial investigations revealed that about 28 workers of the mining camp were in the mining camp at between 19:00h and 23:00h on Wednesday when the men held the camp hostage.

The miners were ordered to hand over all the raw gold that was kept in the camp and other personal items including the shot gun. After committing the robbery, the men left. No one was injured during the ordeal.

A team comprising members of the Joint Services have launched a probe into the robbery but up to late Friday evening, no arrests were made.