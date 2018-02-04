Gunmen invaded, robbed Pouderoyen general store

Armed men on Saturday afternoon invaded a Pouderoyen general store, bound and robbed the owner along with her family members of a large quantity of cash and valuables.

According to information the <<Inews>> gathered, the owner of the store Ferida Wahab, 65 along with her son, 29 year old Kashieve Wahab, his wife Siddeeqah Khan and an employee Jainarine Mahadeo were in the business establishment at around 16:00hrs when two men entered.

The men reportedly rode up on bicycles which they parked outside the business place before entering.

The victims were all standing together when one of the perpetrators approached and whipped out a gun, pointing it at Mahadeo demanding that he lay on the ground.

The men complied and his accomplice approached the store owner and family members using duct tape to bound their hands behind their backs. Duct tape was also placed over the Wahab’s mouths.

The two men then proceeded to ransack the store carting off with gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables.

After the perpetrators escaped, the Police were called to the scene and the matter was reported. No arrest has been made as Police continue their investigations.