Guilty for cocaine possession, man gets 3 years

A 40-year-old man was on Monday jailed by Magistrate Judy Latchman after he confessed to having a small quantity of cocaine in his possession.

Jermain Earl of Kitty, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge of possession read to him.

That charge stated that he on January 6, 2018, at Light Street, Georgetown had in his possession half a gram of cocaine.

According to the police facts, officers were on patrol duty at Light Street when Earl was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

As such, he was approached and a search was conducted on his person when the drugs were found in a plastic in Earl’s pocket.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.