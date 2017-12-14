GTT walks away with GCCI’s Large Business of the year award

Telecommunications giant GTT on Wednesday evening copped this year’s large business award when the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) hosted its annual awards presentation and gala dinner at the Marriott Hotel.

GTT also copped the corporate social responsibility prize while the small business prize went to Ram’s Logistics.

Several other companies and industry stakeholders were honoured for their contributions in the business sector. The award for innovation went to Innovate Systems Company, and Roraima Duke Lodge was honoured for demonstrating leadership. The Public Infrastructure Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Geoffrey Vaughn collected the State entity’s prize for excellence in public service while young entrepreneur, Dr Rosh Khan, the CEO of Social Rank Media and FranklinCovey Guyana, won the award for young business executive. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was given to National Hardware proprietor Eddie Boyer, who was presented with his award by former President Bharrat Jagdeo.

Movie Towne owner Dereck Chin, who was the guest speaker at the gala event, noted the prospects for business operations in Guyana, pointing out that his company’s establishment was the single largest Private Sector investment in the country. The overseas-based Guyanese businessman highlighted the mega-mall and movie theatre would bring job opportunities for Guyanese. He presented a short video of the Trinidadian branch of the company, showing the local audience what they can expect from Guyana’s version of the multi-million-dollar complex.

The GCCI was established in 1889 and this year’s awards were the 128th edition.

Below are some scenes captured at the event by INews photographer: