GTT reduces cost of Gold and Silver Internet plans

– company continues to help bridge digital divide

Effective January 1, 2017 GTT is offering significant reductions in the cost of the company’s residential Internet service rates for the Gold and Silver customers.

Gold has been reduced by 36 percent to $9,599, while the Silver is down 16 percent to $8,399. According to a statement from the company, this is part of GTT’s commitment of continuing to offer its Internet service customers significantly more value on its plans, even as the company focuses on pushing faster and more reliable broadband services into homes and businesses.

It said these higher tiers “enable our users to stream, surf and download faster at speeds up to 10 megabits per second”. The Bronze service, ideal for casual surfing such as the use of email services, is up now to $5,999. The company guarantees that these prices will remain unchanged when the new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime comes into effect.

“We are committed to bringing more affordable internet to our customers and excited to continue to bridge Guyana’s digital divide. This is just the first in a number of exciting changes that GTT will be offering its customers in 2017, with significant speed and service quality upgrades on the horizon,” the company stated.