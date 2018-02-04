GTT Manager trailed from bank, robbed by gunman

A senior manager of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company was last night trailed from a city bank and robbed of cash he withdrew along with valuables at his Werk-en-Rust home.

Forty three year old, Roderick Dyer of Bent street Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was about to enter his yard at around 20:30hrs when he was attacked.

According to reports, the man paid a visit to a bank on Robb Street, Georgetown and withdrew cash after which he entered his car and proceeded to his home.

Upon his arrival there, he parked his vehicle and was about to enter his home when the lone gunman pounced on his from behind.

The perpetrator reportedly held onto Dyer’s neck, placed a gun to his face and relieved him of $30,000 and valuables amounting to $210,000.

The man then quickly made good his escape in an unknown direction. The matter was reported and the Police are said to be investigating.