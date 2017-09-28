GTT launches ‘Pinktober’ to raise awareness during breast cancer month

The Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) on Thursday launched Pinktober under the theme “Together we can make a difference” at the company’s main office on Brickdam Road, Georgetown in support of a month long effort to take action on breast cancer awareness in Guyana.

Pinktober will begin on October 1, 2017 and conclude on October 31, 2017 in tandem with breast cancer awareness month.

This initiative is also hosted by the Guyana Cancer Foundation among other corporate partners.

During Pinktober, there will be a number of activities and events which will allow Guyanese to “do something more with GTT” for breast cancer.

The signature event will be the inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness 5k and 10k walk on October 21, 2017.

Persons can register for the Walk online at gtt.co.gy/cancerwalk for a small fee of $2,000 Value Added Tax (VAT) exclusive. No transaction fees are included.

The registration fee entitles the entrant to a Pinktober 5k/10k/ Walk/Run T-Shirt to participate in the walk, a free Group Fitness Training before the walk, and one week of free mobile data.

Moreover, the fee also guarantees the applicant one ticket to anyone of the biggest shows happening in Guyana between October 28, 2017 and November 16, 2017.

This includes the best Dancehall show – GTT Night of the Stars-, the best Gospel show- GTT Celebration of life with Travis Greene and Saiku- OR the best Reggae Show –GTT Smile Guyana with Chronixx.

Additionally, of the same $2,000 a donation of $500 will be made on the entrant’s behalf to the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

Interested persons can sign up and pay with the code MMG05086.

GTT emphasised during their launch that Pinktober caters for all GTT Breast Cancer Warriors “who are fighting or has lost their lives or someone they love to Cancer.”