GTI student fined $80,000 for leaking nude video of classmate

A Government Technical Institute (GTI) student was on Friday fined $80,000 for leaking nudes of a fellow classmate.

Coreen Fifi admitted guilt when she appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly who read the charge which essentially alleged that she leaked nudes of the young woman sometime last month.

According to Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, both the defendant and Virtual Complainant (VC) are members of the GTI WhatsApp group which includes members of the school.

On the day in question, the defendant leaked the video of the VC to the said WhatsApp group.

The matter was reported to the Police and the defendant was contacted and charged for the offence.

When questioned by Magistrate Daly as to why she committed the act, the accused denied knowing that the video she shared was of such nature.

She was however fined $80,000.